Job Details

Who we are:

Founded in 1978, GS&F is an award-winning, fully integrated marketing and communications agency. GS&F delivers proven results for clients, providing experienced marketing, creative, interactive, media, public relations and production specialists under one roof. GS&F staff numbers 90+ and our roster includes major regional, national and global clients, including Bridgestone, LP Building Solutions, Juice Plus+, Nashville Predators, Jack’s Family Restaurants, Salata Salad Kitchen and the Tennessee Titans. A fiercely independent agency, GS&F takes an audience-first approach to determining the path to our client’s most dramatic business potential.





Who we are looking for:

Our UX team plays a pivotal role in creating memorable, engaging experiences for our clients. We are seeking a UX Designer to join our team of highly skilled, multi-disciplinary experts to drive creative solutions across a range of innovative projects.

As a UX Designer you will be responsible for contributing to the creation of best-in-class interactive experiences. You must be fluent in designing responsive solutions for web with a passion for carrying your original concepts through to execution. You are a technophile who seeks to engage with and learn from the ever-changing digital landscape.





You’ll likely need the following qualifications and experience to be successful in this role:

We believe that years of experience is just a number; that said, typically someone in this role has 3–5 years of hands-on experience designing for web, mobile and/or native applications

Should understand and stay current on best practices in UX design

Has a portfolio of engaging UX/UI solutions with a clear demonstration of the process that went into creating them

Should be highly competent in Figma and Sketch, comfort with Adobe Creative Suite is a plus

Capable of juggling several projects at once, both large and small, with the ability to manage your time efficiently

Confident presenting your work to clients; can articulate the overall vision alongside more technical details in a clear and approachable manner

Thrives in a highly collaborative environment where other designers, developers and account managers work together to create the best solution

Prior agency experience is preferred, and often individuals who’ve worked in agency settings are able to get up to speed more quickly

Experience working with developers to bring your solutions to life; knowledge of agile development methodologies is a plus

Leverages all resources to the best of their ability to efficiently and successfully manage a variety of creative projects and endeavors

Understands the value that other disciplines within an integrated setting can bring and champions “best idea wins” thinking, no matter from whom the idea comes

Strives to build healthy, trustworthy and productive working relationships with your partners in account management

Isn’t afraid of voicing a dissenting or contrarian point of view, especially when it supports the brief, the creative idea, or the business objectives of a project

Additional information:





Diversity, Equity & Inclusion:

There is power in celebrating who we are. GS&F is committed to embracing and welcoming past, current and future employees’ differences in age, color, disability, ethnicity, family or marital status, gender identity or expression, national origin, physical and mental ability, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, veteran status and other characteristics that make our employees unique. After all, diversity feeds the best friendships because what makes you, you…makes us, us.

Because of this commitment and our commitment to improve, we have set important DE&I milestones and goals for our agency. To that end, you may be asked a question about your gender, ethnicity, disability or veteran status as you submit your online application. Rest assured we don’t have the ability to track your responses to these questions back to you and it’s never considered as part of your candidacy for a position at GS&F. If we say we want to improve, we simply want to know we are actually improving.





Location:

We are only considering candidates that currently live in or wish to relocate to Nashville in the near future (first 90 days of employment).





As a full-time member of the GS&F team, we offer the following benefits: