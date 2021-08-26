Product Designer (UI/UX)

Job Details

Eversight is the recognized leader in AI-powered pricing and promotions. Global brands and retailers rely on the Eversight platform to optimize pricing in response to market conditions and to deliver higher ROI on promotional spend. Eversight’s Pricing Suite and Offer Innovation Suite solutions are driving strong margin and sales volume improvements for leading companies such as Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay, and Walgreens. Founded in 2013, Eversight is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

The product designer, reporting directly into the co-founder and head of product, will be one of the product owners’ key collaborators. Working within our agile development process, you will be a direct contributor to design of all of our core products, in addition to establishing design standards and processes across all our efforts.

In this role, you will have the unique opportunity to design products that are transforming an industry by leveraging AI to coach and enable end users at leading CPG and retail customers.

Who You Are

You are highly collaborative and able to work well cross functionally

You thrive in a dynamic, entrepreneurial environment with a fun, close-knit team

You prioritize tasks effectively while managing requests among multiple internal teams

Your Qualifications

2-4 years of experience with formal design training

Broad based design experience including visual design, interaction design, usability testing, and user research

Experience with big data/data visualization

Bachelor’s degree (ideally in a design discipline)

You are familiar with design tools such as Figma, InVision, Sketch, or Zeplin

Experience with SaaS

Experience working with Enterprise/B2B is preferable

Experience managing/creating design standards is preferable

What You’ll Do

The Product Designer will work cross-functionally with product owners and engineering towards achieving our product objectives (outcomes). In addition:

You will design all of our core products, including visual & interaction design, as well as user experience testing

You will produce and manage key design deliverables to support product owner specifications (mockups, wireframes, and clickable prototypes)

You will collaborate with product on discovery, utilizing user research & journey mapping

You will own the design standards, including visual language and design frameworks (selection and evolution)

You will collaborate with the engineering front end lead on the design of reusable application components

What’s in it for You

You will own the design experience end to end

You will experience the excitement of working at and growing with an expanding venture-backed SaaS startup where you can make a huge impact

You will be part of an exceptionally talented team that retains a significant focus on personal and professional development

You will be part of a significant period of growth for the business

Location

Remote (U.S.) with PST team meeting availability

Eversight Culture, Benefits & Perks

At Eversight, we’ve pivoted our benefits offerings to support the current work from home environment, in addition to our standard core offerings. We provide:

Competitive pay & equity

Medical, dental, vision, and 401k

Unlimited vacation policy

Professional development reimbursement

Flexible parental leave

Remote office expense reimbursement

Lifestyle Spending Account to support your physical, mental, and emotional wellness

Employee milestone service award program

Check us out on Glassdoor or Comparably!