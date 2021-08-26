Product Designer (UI/UX)
Eversight is the recognized leader in AI-powered pricing and promotions. Global brands and retailers rely on the Eversight platform to optimize pricing in response to market conditions and to deliver higher ROI on promotional spend. Eversight’s Pricing Suite and Offer Innovation Suite solutions are driving strong margin and sales volume improvements for leading companies such as Coca-Cola, Frito-Lay, and Walgreens. Founded in 2013, Eversight is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
The product designer, reporting directly into the co-founder and head of product, will be one of the product owners’ key collaborators. Working within our agile development process, you will be a direct contributor to design of all of our core products, in addition to establishing design standards and processes across all our efforts.
In this role, you will have the unique opportunity to design products that are transforming an industry by leveraging AI to coach and enable end users at leading CPG and retail customers.
Who You Are
- You are highly collaborative and able to work well cross functionally
- You thrive in a dynamic, entrepreneurial environment with a fun, close-knit team
- You prioritize tasks effectively while managing requests among multiple internal teams
Your Qualifications
- 2-4 years of experience with formal design training
- Broad based design experience including visual design, interaction design, usability testing, and user research
- Experience with big data/data visualization
- Bachelor’s degree (ideally in a design discipline)
- You are familiar with design tools such as Figma, InVision, Sketch, or Zeplin
- Experience with SaaS
- Experience working with Enterprise/B2B is preferable
- Experience managing/creating design standards is preferable
What You’ll Do
The Product Designer will work cross-functionally with product owners and engineering towards achieving our product objectives (outcomes). In addition:
- You will design all of our core products, including visual & interaction design, as well as user experience testing
- You will produce and manage key design deliverables to support product owner specifications (mockups, wireframes, and clickable prototypes)
- You will collaborate with product on discovery, utilizing user research & journey mapping
- You will own the design standards, including visual language and design frameworks (selection and evolution)
- You will collaborate with the engineering front end lead on the design of reusable application components
What’s in it for You
- You will own the design experience end to end
- You will experience the excitement of working at and growing with an expanding venture-backed SaaS startup where you can make a huge impact
- You will be part of an exceptionally talented team that retains a significant focus on personal and professional development
- You will be part of a significant period of growth for the business
Location
Remote (U.S.) with PST team meeting availability
Eversight Culture, Benefits & Perks
At Eversight, we’ve pivoted our benefits offerings to support the current work from home environment, in addition to our standard core offerings. We provide:
- Competitive pay & equity
- Medical, dental, vision, and 401k
- Unlimited vacation policy
- Professional development reimbursement
- Flexible parental leave
- Remote office expense reimbursement
- Lifestyle Spending Account to support your physical, mental, and emotional wellness
- Employee milestone service award program
Check us out on Glassdoor or Comparably!