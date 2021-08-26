Product Designer 🪴
Create the app that helps humanity grow plants 🌱⚡️🌍 🚀
Greg is changing the way humans live alongside plants. We believe that everyone should understand how plants work and be able to participate in solutions to the existential challenges our planet is facing, from food system insecurity to collapsing ecosystems.
Apple's App of the Day Feature
About the Role:
As a founding member of our product team, you’ll be an instrumental creative partner in helping to build the future of living with plants. You’ll shape delightfully simple, fun user experiences across our mobile apps and website.
What sets us apart:
We’re inventors and artists creating a product and brand that has the potential to make a difference in billions of lives.
- We distribute ownership of the company equally among our teammates
- Our team has shipped wildly successful consumer mobile apps at a global scale before
- Our team combines hard science with product design, engineering, and story-telling
- Our app already has substantial traction and a thriving community
- We’re a Public Benefit Company with a published charter
- We’re fully remote
Requirements:
- You have 3-6 years’ experience designing mobile and web user experiences
- You have an online portfolio with mobile app or web design samples
- You’re passionate about the process: creating user flows, wireframes, prototypes, and delivering final pixel perfect designs
- You take pride in capturing all states, edge-cases, “unhappy paths”
- You strive to deliver clean, detailed specs to engineering and enjoy collaborating with them during the build phase
- You love Figma 💚
Nice-to-haves:
- You have experience designing at a consumer tech-startup
- You have experience with illustration and/or animations
- You’ve tried growing plants (successfully or not 😉 🌱)