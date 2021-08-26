Product Designer 🪴

Job Details

Create the app that helps humanity grow plants 🌱⚡️🌍 🚀

Greg is changing the way humans live alongside plants. We believe that everyone should understand how plants work and be able to participate in solutions to the existential challenges our planet is facing, from food system insecurity to collapsing ecosystems.

Apple's App of the Day Feature

TechCrunch Feature

About the Role:

As a founding member of our product team, you’ll be an instrumental creative partner in helping to build the future of living with plants. You’ll shape delightfully simple, fun user experiences across our mobile apps and website.

What sets us apart:

We’re inventors and artists creating a product and brand that has the potential to make a difference in billions of lives.

We distribute ownership of the company equally among our teammates

Our team has shipped wildly successful consumer mobile apps at a global scale before

Our team combines hard science with product design, engineering, and story-telling

Our app already has substantial traction and a thriving community

We’re a Public Benefit Company with a published charter

We’re fully remote

Requirements:

You have 3-6 years’ experience designing mobile and web user experiences

You have an online portfolio with mobile app or web design samples

You’re passionate about the process: creating user flows, wireframes, prototypes, and delivering final pixel perfect designs

You take pride in capturing all states, edge-cases, “unhappy paths”

You strive to deliver clean, detailed specs to engineering and enjoy collaborating with them during the build phase

You love Figma 💚

Nice-to-haves:

You have experience designing at a consumer tech-startup

You have experience with illustration and/or animations

You’ve tried growing plants (successfully or not 😉 🌱)



