Sr. UX Designer

Job Details

Under the Director of User Experience, the Senior User Experience Designer works to improve conversion and experience of ConsumerAffairs.com for our customers. Senior User Experience Designer responsibilities include gathering baseline data, user requirements, designing graphical elements, and creating measurable improvements. To be successful in this role, the Senior UX Designer should have experience with design software, wireframe tools, visual design, and conversion optimization Ultimately, the Senior UX Designer creates both functional and appealing features that address our company goals and help us grow our customer base.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead projects across the entire product life cycle from conception to production

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems

Participate in user testing and use findings to inform product and design decisions

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

Meet professional obligations through efficient work habits such as meeting deadlines, honoring schedules, coordinating resources in an effective and timely manner and demonstrate respect for others.

(These responsibilities are not to be construed as a complete statement of all duties performed. Employees will be required to perform other job related duties as required)

Requirements

Education/Licensure/Certification:

BSc in Design, Computer Science or relevant field

Experience:

3 - 5 years experience as a Senior User Experience or Senior Product designer

Conversion optimization experience

Portfolio of interaction and visual design projects that demonstrates a holistic view of product experience

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Strong time-management skills; must be able to work in a fast-paced environment

Up-to-date knowledge of design software like Figma, Sketch, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Photoshop, Invision

Team spirit; strong communication skills to collaborate with front-end engineers, product managers, and various stakeholders

Stands up for decisions, takes responsibility for results, and shares both good and bad outcomes transparently.

Demonstrates a relentless focus on results with a commitment to deliver; Always starts with a "Let's go GRIND it out" attitude.

Takes decisive action, and confidently changes course if unsuccessful

Displays a growth mindset to continually improve; encourages everyone around them to to be tenacious and never settle.

Constantly seeks feedback to improve; Focussed on solving issues,

Acts with urgency; delivers top results in hours and days instead of weeks and months.

Relentless in their pursuit of success and possesses the willpower to embrace challenges as opportunities.

CORE VALUES:

(our daily GRIND)

GENERATE OWNERSHIP

Responsibility creates the freedom to quickly deliver value, we make no excuses, and consistently improve results.

RESOLVE THROUGH DATA

We make data-driven decisions, think systematically about ROI and resolve complexity to drive results

INVENT WITH GRIT

We are intellectually curious, create, take smart risks and grind out results because Fortune Favors the Bold.

NETWORK TO WIN

We foster diversity, build trust through collaboration, close the loop, get to the bottom-line and turn debate into action and results.

DELIVER IMPACT DAILY

We grind it out deliver important work, are efficient, have a relentless sense of urgency and drive results

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

Location: Remote/ Tulsa/ Seattle

Frequency of travel: Occasional travel may be required for meetings, training and/or conferences.

Light physical activities and efforts required in working within an office environment.









(Reasonable accommodations will be made in accordance with existing ADA requirements for otherwise qualified individuals with disabilities.)









ConsumerAffairs does not discriminate in admission or access to, or treatment or employment in its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, marital status, disability, genetic information or any other reason prohibited by law.

Benefits

Health Care Plan (Medical, Dental & Vision)

Retirement Plan (401k, IRA)

Life Insurance (Basic, Voluntary & AD&D)

Paid Time Off (Vacation, Sick & Public Holidays)

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

Short Term & Long Term Disability

Training & Development

Work From Home

Free Food & Snacks

Stock Option Plan

Apply for this job



