Mentimeter's vision is to transform presentations and meetings into fun and interactive experiences by making it easy to listen and to be heard. We believe in giving everyone a voice, in every meeting and presentation. We are building a modern, friendly, and diverse product-first tech company based in Stockholm and we would love for you to join us!

To succeed in our mission to create a great product experience we are building out a world class Product Design Team - that can lead us into the unknown future of the Mentimeter product, fuelled by our desire to challenge tomorrow’s presentation and meeting experiences. We already have a great team in place and we want to continue to learn and evolve as we grow.

Joining now as a Senior Product Designer would give you the opportunity to help shape the team, putting your broad designer skill set to use in a cross functional product team as well as mentoring other designers. The role is also about helping the design team evolve in the ways of working and collaborating in all areas, from user insight methodologies to design system evolution, and everything in between.

We look at both how to improve and iterate on our current product as well as exploring what the future could look like. As a Product Designer you play a crucial role in facilitating and driving these perspectives together with your various partners in Design, Product, Engineering and other functions of Mentimeter.

We strongly believe in the power of the empowered product team, and we are building an organisation and processes to ensure a high level of alignment, focus on outcomes and contextual support from leadership to enable great work to happen.

To thrive in this role as a senior designer, we believe you are passionate about coaching and helping others grow as much as you are eager to keep growing and learning new things yourself! You aspire to move into the next phase of your career, whether it’s within the expert track honing your design expertise and mentoring others, or if it’s within the design leadership track, more actively managing and coaching others and focus on designing the team as well as the more strategic levels of product.

You get triggered by scaling design - as a craft, as a team and as a function within the product organisation. Coming from a product organisation, you feel comfortable around change and thrive when trusted to drive part of this change in a growing team and organisation.

So, who are you?

You have 5+ years of experience in a Product Design role

You have found your home in the product company cross functional team, and are well versed in the dynamics of such a team

You have proven seniority around the design craft and ways of working

You have a passion for and experience in coaching and mentoring junior colleagues

You are an engaged and proactive contributor to the design craft

You have experience from deep partnership with Product and Engineering peers

You naturally use insights throughout the design process - to understand, ideate and validate

You proactively communicate throughout the process - with stakeholders and team members, through verbal communication as well as presentations

You are comfortable taking on the leading role of the product designer in a team, driving for clarity and true collaboration

Not required:

You don't have to know Swedish (daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently boasts over 25 different nationalities!)

Please note that you will be asked to attach your portfolio as part of the application.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Welcome to apply anyway!

The recruitment process consists of:

Introduction Interview

Portfolio Presentation & Competence interview

Culture Interview

Mentimeter Culture

The work environment is inclusive, respectful, non-political, fun and very professional. We make sure to excel when we need to, but never overdo it in order to maintain our work-life balance. With over 25 different nationalities currently working at Mentimeter, this is one of many ways we show that we embrace diversity. To embrace other cultures we also re-locate the entire team one month, once a year.

To learn a bit more about our team and who we are, make sure to visit our team page here.

We at Mentimeter believe in giving everyone a voice - regardless of who you are. So we build a platform that does just that. Our platform is not only our product but also our organisation. A platform where people feel safe, where differences are embraced, a place where you can have fun. We strongly encourage applicants who are people of color, LGBTQ, women, people with disabilities, and/or formerly incarcerated people, and a college degree is not strictly required. In order to give everyone a voice, we need to be as diverse as our users.

