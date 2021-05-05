Hire illustrators in Wyoming, MI

  • Josh Kulchar

    Josh Kulchar

    Grand Rapids, MI

    "Tech-ture" - Experimenting graphic branding scientific technological high tech future geometric angled visual collage futuristic science tech dark technology texture illustration graphic design design art direction
    Jamaican Vibes festival dance drawing logo design food restaurant chill fun man black vibes island dancing logo illustration branding graphic design design art direction
    Brewt's - Website Design foodie brand drinks fresh chihuahua dog mixer web design ui design ui hot sauce sauce food and beverage spirits full circle branding graphic design design art direction
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Blake Johnson

    Blake Johnson

    Holland, Michigan

    Left Field Coffee tees lettering michigan tank organic tshirt field left roaster coffee
    To Heaven Restored heaven worship album abstract cover liturgy stairs star cross bible
    Readers flower tea illustration cat book girl boy doodle read
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Hannah Alspaugh

    Hannah Alspaugh

    Grand Rapids, MI

    Bailey's medieval clover shamrock hand illustration icon logo branding
    The Cone Shoppe ice dessert branding icon michigan brand logo soft serve building illustration summer cone shoppe icecream ice cream logo ice cream cone ice cream
    Ferris Nitro berry peach packaging design packaging nitrogen nitro cold brew coffee can organic caffeine cafe tea branding black beverage
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Calvin Chopp

    Calvin Chopp

    Allegan, Michigan

    14 Days branding illustration numbers color texture watercolor lettering book covers
    CBC Series Graphics - Align vintage graphic design color texture church
    cchoppdesign, 2021 wordpress design ui design branding web design web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • William Back

    William Back

    Ionia, MI

    Fatherdude evvver business cards design vector mark icon typography logotype logo identity branding fatherdude
    Evvver design vector icon typography lettering wordmark logo identity branding evvver
    IKEA modern futuristic logotype typography branding mark logo concept rebrand ikea
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Shell Stoll

    Shell Stoll

    Hudsonville, MI

    Back to School Notebooks illustration design
    Drinkin' Girls illustration design
    Kid's Art illustration design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Molly Kate Jubril

    Molly Kate Jubril

    Portage, Michigan

    Outta My Way! primary colors yellow rollerskates dog design flat illustration 2d illustration branding graphic flat character design
    Beet Drop graphic branding illustration branding web illustration vector art vector minimal illustration minimal clean 2d flat illustration flat art flat face character design
    Asparagus food graphic branding illustration branding web illustration vector art vector minimal illustration minimal clean 2d flat illustration flat art flat face character design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Ryan Sartorius

    Ryan Sartorius

    Kalamazoo, MI

    Daft Punk Appreciation Illustration thank you gradients electronic music daft punk music design graphic design vector illustration illustrator
    Mocktober 2020 - Goosebumps 2020 mocktober typography ux ui graphic design branding web design identity web css html
    Jam of the week | 08 passion project community project music design jam of the week graphic design digital design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Web Design
  • Travis Fahlen

    Travis Fahlen

    Grand Rapids, Michigan

    Cornerstone University | Website michigan university website college website college university education website education web design ui ux design website web
    Woodside Bible Church | Website custom wordpress wordpress ui design ux design church website church design church web design ui ux website web
    Kerkstra | Website custom wordpress web design responsive web design wordpress design wordpress ui ux website web
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Ision Industries

    Ision Industries

    Grand Rapids, MI

    Modular Rubiks Cube[s] - LottieFiles Marketplace lottiefiles marketplace lottie animator lottie animator isometric cube isometry loading animation preloaders icon animation motiondesign lottie animation isometric after effects lottiefiles motion graphics
    Shifting Cubes - Lottie Animation preloader loading animation interactive animation geometric shapes faux 3d fake3d isometric cube built with lottie built with lottie icon animation iconanimation flat design after effects lottie animation isometric lottiefiles motion graphics
    Isometric Cubes Empty State Loader - Lottie Animation isometric animation empty state animation empty state animation cube animation isometric cubes geometric shapes faux 3d fake 3d iconanimation motion graphics motiondesign lottie animation isometric lottiefiles
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Marcus Baron

    Marcus Baron

    Grand Rapids, MI

    Adore Him Near & Far winter holly pine foil watercolor birds christmas christianity jesus christian graphic design catholic
    He Must Increase maker label mary resurrection christianity editorial jesus christian graphic design catholic
    In the Beginning adam god creation genesis christianity jesus christian graphic catholic design
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

