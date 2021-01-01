Illustrators in Yekaterinburg, Russia for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Yekaterinburg, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Pavel TsenevPro
Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- 3d
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- ar
- blender
- cinema4d
- coding
- illustration
- isometric
- motion graphics
- ui
- unity
- vr
- web design
Alexander UstinovPro
Ekaterinburg, Russia • $80-90k (USD)
About Alexander Ustinov
UI Designer
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Minimum inc.
2011 - 2017
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- app icon
- icon
- ios design
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- visual design
brushin.art
Yekaterinburg
About brushin.art
Character artist. Live on the Ural Mountains
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 2d artist
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- character concept
- character design
- illustration
- render
- vector graphics
- visual development
Liliya Zagidullina
Yekaterinburg, Russia
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- animation
- character design
- digital design
- graphic design
- illustration
- layout
- logo
- lottie
- motion graphics
- packaging
- ui desing
- web design