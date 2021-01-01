Illustrators in Yekaterinburg, Russia for hire

Pavel Tsenev

Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • ar
  • blender
  • cinema4d
  • coding
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • unity
  • vr
  • web design
Alexander Ustinov

Ekaterinburg, Russia $80-90k (USD)

About Alexander Ustinov

UI Designer

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Minimum inc.

    2011 - 2017

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • app icon
  • icon
  • ios design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual design
brushin.art

Yekaterinburg

About brushin.art

Character artist. Live on the Ural Mountains

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d artist
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character concept
  • character design
  • illustration
  • render
  • vector graphics
  • visual development
Liliya Zagidullina

Yekaterinburg, Russia

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo
  • lottie
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • ui desing
  • web design
