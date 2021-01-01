Illustrators in Winnipeg, MB for hire

Fateh Zid

Pro

Winnipeg, MB, CA $90-100k (USD)

About Fateh Zid

UX / UI Designer & Art Director

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animating
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • uxui design
  • visual design
  • web design
Austin Day

Winnipeg $50-60k (USD)

About Austin Day

Hi, I'm a motion designer and professional photographer from Canada. I'm always seeking to learn new skills and information to make me a better human being.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • lighting
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • photography
  • photoshop editing
Robyn Kacperski

Pro

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada $60-70k (USD)

About Robyn Kacperski

I am a Designer, Art Director and Creative Operations Consultant. I specialize in strategic branding and marketing, creative process refinement, and creative leadership.

Available for work or collaborations.

Work History

  • Brand Consultant @ Neo Financial

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Red River College

    Graphic Design Diploma

    2014

Skills

  • conceptualization
  • creative direction
  • design thinking
  • education
  • experiential design
  • identity and branding
  • identity systems
  • illustration
  • leadership
  • marketing campaigns
  • mentorship
  • packaging
  • product design
  • rebranding
  • strategic thinking
  • wayfinding
Akpevwen Sebastian Gbudje

Winnipeg, MB

About Akpevwen Sebastian Gbudje

A freelance Web Developer with a love for great designs

Specialties

  • Product Design

    1–2 years

