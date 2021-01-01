Illustrators in Voronezh, Russia for hire
Zhenya Artemjev
Voronezh, Russia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Bang! Bang! Studio (Moscow)
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- childrens
- childrens illustrations
- doodle
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- japanese
- kawaii
- lettering
Vladislav Ignatev
Voronezh • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Дизайнер @ inlab
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- invision
- principle
- sketch
- zeplin
Daria f0sa
Voronezh, Russia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- character illustration
- environment design
- icon illustration
- icondesign
- illustration graphic design
- isometry
- nature illustration
Alexander Ustalov
Voronezh, Russia • $130-140k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- creative direction
- figma
- principle for mac
- sketch
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux research
- uxdesign