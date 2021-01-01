Illustrators in Ukraine for hire
Halo GraphicPro
Ukraine
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- branding strategy
- business card design
- business development
- creativity
- graphic design
- icondesign
- icons
- identity and branding
- logo
- logomaker
- marketing
- social media marketing
- strategy
- vector graphics
Infographic Paradise DesignPro
Ukraine, Kiev • $90-100k (USD)
About Infographic Paradise Design
Designer | Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- infographic design
- isometric design
- minimalist design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
Anastasy_helter
Uzhhorod, Ukraine • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- cartoon
- character design
- illustration
Slava KuchinkaPro
Dnipro, Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
About Slava Kuchinka
Relax.
Work History
-
illustration @ Sugar Design
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- 2d design
- character animation
- character design
- character illustration
- frame by frame animation
- graphic design
- illustration