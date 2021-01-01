Illustrators in Tunis, Tunisia for hire

About Hamza Mrabti

Hi, I'm Hamza, I'm a self-taught graphic designer.

It all started when I wanted to create Social Media Posters to market our cultural club events ( yes, I'm also active in civil and cultural community), so I learned Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator...

I started creating, eploring and going through tutorials, and obviously, I fell in love.

I created logos, posters, business cards, Brochures, CVs, Books covers and digital arts (anime characters), then I discovered Adobe InDesign, Dimension, Premiere Pro, After effects, Audition, and Adobe XD.

A game-changer,that's when I knew that I'm so into the design path. I let my creativity flow, designing, animating, improving, and sharing on Dribbble and Behance, which brought me my first freelance projects, my skills were put to the test, and I didn't disappoint, my clients were very impressed and satisfied.