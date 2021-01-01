Illustrators in Tunis, Tunisia for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Tunis, Tunisia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Med Amine Jouini

Med Amine Jouini

Tunis, Tunisia

Message

About Med Amine Jouini

Am a Digital art director and user interface designer based in Tunisia.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • visual artist
Message
Amal AYADI

Amal AYADI

Tunis, Tunisia

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Message
Hamza Mrabti

Hamza Mrabti

Tunis, Tunisia $120-130k (USD)

Message

About Hamza Mrabti

Hi, I'm Hamza, I'm a self-taught graphic designer.
It all started when I wanted to create Social Media Posters to market our cultural club events ( yes, I'm also active in civil and cultural community), so I learned Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator...
I started creating, eploring and going through tutorials, and obviously, I fell in love.
I created logos, posters, business cards, Brochures, CVs, Books covers and digital arts (anime characters), then I discovered Adobe InDesign, Dimension, Premiere Pro, After effects, Audition, and Adobe XD.
A game-changer,that's when I knew that I'm so into the design path. I let my creativity flow, designing, animating, improving, and sharing on Dribbble and Behance, which brought me my first freelance projects, my skills were put to the test, and I didn't disappoint, my clients were very impressed and satisfied.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Graphic Design
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding and logo design
  • illustartion
  • photo editing
  • powerpoint presentation
  • video editting
Message
Eya Troudi

Eya Troudi

Pro

Tunis, Tunisia $50-60k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • banner ads
  • branding
  • social media banners
Message