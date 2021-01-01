Illustrators in Tunis, Tunisia for hire
Med Amine Jouini
Tunis, Tunisia
About Med Amine Jouini
Am a Digital art director and user interface designer based in Tunisia.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- visual artist
Hamza Mrabti
Tunis, Tunisia • $120-130k (USD)
About Hamza Mrabti
Hi, I'm Hamza, I'm a self-taught graphic designer.
It all started when I wanted to create Social Media Posters to market our cultural club events ( yes, I'm also active in civil and cultural community), so I learned Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator...
I started creating, eploring and going through tutorials, and obviously, I fell in love.
I created logos, posters, business cards, Brochures, CVs, Books covers and digital arts (anime characters), then I discovered Adobe InDesign, Dimension, Premiere Pro, After effects, Audition, and Adobe XD.
A game-changer,that's when I knew that I'm so into the design path. I let my creativity flow, designing, animating, improving, and sharing on Dribbble and Behance, which brought me my first freelance projects, my skills were put to the test, and I didn't disappoint, my clients were very impressed and satisfied.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Graphic Design
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding and logo design
- illustartion
- photo editing
- powerpoint presentation
- video editting
Eya TroudiPro
Tunis, Tunisia • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- Logo Design
- banner ads
- branding
- social media banners