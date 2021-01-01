Illustrators in Tulsa, OK for hire

About Kevan Gerdes

This is the studio of Kevan Gerdes. No matter your industry I can help your business succeed. What makes your product stand out the most? Design. Great design in products, marketing, logos, packaging and interactive experiences can take your company to the next level. I love working with brands that want to stand out and make waves. I am your typical designer who is obsessed with type, texture and technology. I excel in marrying strategy and design to solve real business problems. If you’re ready to take on the challenge let’s talk.