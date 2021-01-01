Illustrators in Tulsa, OK for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Tulsa, OK on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Hayden Walker

Hayden Walker

Tulsa, Ok $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Kevan Gerdes

Kevan Gerdes

Tulsa, Oklahoma $80-90k (USD)

About Kevan Gerdes

This is the studio of Kevan Gerdes. No matter your industry I can help your business succeed. What makes your product stand out the most? Design. Great design in products, marketing, logos, packaging and interactive experiences can take your company to the next level. I love working with brands that want to stand out and make waves. I am your typical designer who is obsessed with type, texture and technology. I excel in marrying strategy and design to solve real business problems. If you’re ready to take on the challenge let’s talk.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Cosby Harrison Marketing

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • creative suite
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • invision
  • layout
  • logo and branding
  • presentation design
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Jordan Hunter

Jordan Hunter

Tulsa, Oklahoma $80-90k (USD)

About Jordan Hunter

Freelance product designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Freelance

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Career Foundry

    UI Design

    2017

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • branding
  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • sketch
  • startups
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web ui
  • webflow
Nate Fenimore

Nate Fenimore

Tulsa, OK $80-90k (USD)

About Nate Fenimore

Husband / Father / I like: 🎮 🎶 🎨 📖 🎬 🚴 🛁 🎁

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Signal Factory

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • design process
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • leadership
  • ui
