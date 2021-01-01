Illustrators in Toronto, ON for hire

Kevin Moran

Pro

Toronto $70-80k (USD)

About Kevin Moran

Hello! I'm a designer and illustrator from Toronto, Canada.

Work History

  • Creative Team Lead @ Kira Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • custom type
  • design
  • icons
  • illustration
  • infographics
  • logomarks
  • logos
  • patterns
Rosey Cheekes

Toronto, Canada $50-60k (USD)

About Rosey Cheekes

Making the world cuter and happier one step at a time!

Work History

  • lead designer @ SquareShip

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Seneca College

    Diploma in Illustration

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • cute
  • graphic design
  • happy
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
Paul Lapkin

Pro

Toronto, Canada

About Paul Lapkin

Award-Winning Art Director and UI/UX Designer. Creates Websites and Apps That Are Simple, Beautiful and Easy-To-Use.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • freelance
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Gabriel Lam

Pro

Toronto, Ontario, Canada $80-90k (USD)

About Gabriel Lam

Visual Designer @Ross

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
