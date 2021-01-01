Illustrators in Tallinn, Estonia for hire

About Zlatko Najdenovski

Why go ethical?

Putting ethics at the forefront of your technology, brand positioning, and product design, will create a sustainable business in the following ways:

🤩 Competitive advantage

While most businesses use shady tactics, you can implement privacy-first into your technology, brand, and design. The former pays off short term, but in the long run, it will come back and bite you in the ass.

🥰 Brand loyalty

When you bring true value to the people who use your service or buy your products, they tend to stick around. Value grows loyalty, and loyal customers are your most valuable business asset.

🤑 Minimise costs

Deceptive products have hidden costs in customer support, maintenance, legal fees, and media backlash. Why invest in covering the symptoms when you can cure the illness?

😇 Ease of mind

When you know you are doing the right thing, and your customers trust you for that, you’ll simply sleep better at night knowing that there is nothing hidden that will deceive them and they find out.