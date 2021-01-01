Illustrators in Taiwan for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Taiwan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Wojciech DobryPro
Taipei • $100-110k (USD)
About Wojciech Dobry
Turning simple and complex ideas into :
Digital Products with
tailored Design Systems,
and Websites that sell.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Phase
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- design systems
- information architecture
- interaction design
- interactive prototyping
- key visual
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- wireframe
YIYUN LIN
Taiwan • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- drawing
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile apps design
- ui
- web design
Toro and Hare
Hsinchu, Taiwan • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Bicyclist
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- clothing design
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- typography
OlgaTsai
Taipei City, Taiwan • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
UIUX Designer @ Cheetah Mobile
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
NYUST
Bachelor
2016
Skills
- 3d illustration
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- mockups
- principle
- sketch
- ui desing
- ui interface
- user experience (ux)