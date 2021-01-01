Illustrators in Taipei, Taiwan for hire

Wojciech Dobry

Pro

Taipei $100-110k (USD)

About Wojciech Dobry

Turning simple and complex ideas into :
Digital Products with
tailored Design Systems,
and Websites that sell.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Phase

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototyping
  • key visual
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • wireframe
OlgaTsai

Taipei City, Taiwan $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • UIUX Designer @ Cheetah Mobile

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • NYUST

    Bachelor

    2016

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
  • mockups
  • principle
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • ui interface
  • user experience (ux)
Liu Chia Hua

Taipei, Taiwan

About Liu Chia Hua

Graphic designer |
keep learning and practice on UI UX

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interface design
  • uiux
  • web design
Maggie Hung

Taipei, Taiwan

About Maggie Hung

Passionate designer bend on translating users' needs to decent pixels.

Work History

  • Freelance UI Designer @ MixerBox

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • National Chengchi University

    BSc in Digital Contents and Technologies

    2020

Skills

  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile app ui
  • oil painting
  • photo manipulation
  • sketching
  • ui desing
  • watercolor painting
  • web design
