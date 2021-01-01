Illustrators in Surakarta, Indonesia for hire

Happy Tri Milliarta

Solo, Indonesia $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • UI & UX Designer @ Flexin Studio

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Prototyping
  • UX Research
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • dashboard
  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui animation
  • uidesign
  • uidesigner
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframe
© Zaini Achmad 🦁

Solo, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Noansa Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • branding
  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Permadi Satria Dewanto

Permadi Satria Dewanto

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Ui designer, Illustration and animator @ Plainthing Studio

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui
Ghani Pradita

Ghani Pradita

Yogyakarta, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Art Director @ Paperpillar

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • animation
  • app
  • blender 3d
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website
