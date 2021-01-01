Illustrators in Stuttgart, Germany for hire
TimoPro
Stuttgart, Germany
About Timo
UX / UI Designer based in Stuttgart Germany. Information design, Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart
Bachelor of Arts - B.A.
2014
Skills
- appdesign
- branding
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Aleksandar BasaraPro
Stuttgart • $100-110k (USD)
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Skills
- bubble
- carrd
- digital strategy
- digital transformation
- no code
- ux
- webflow
Florian EhlePro
Stuttgart, Germany
About Florian Ehle
Hey! I'm Flo, freelance Graphic Designer & Photographer.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Macromedia University of applied Sciences
Media- & Communication Design
2019
Skills
- Figma
- Print Design
- Webdesign
henne
Stuttgart • $100-110k (USD)
About henne
I'm a coffee addict, young at heart creative mind based in Stuttgart, Germany.
Since 1996 I have been successfully striving to give my customers and their products the best possibility to stand out the crowd with my analog and digital design. Always aiming to connect my client’s product with the heart of their users. Because I believe in the idea and in emotional storytelling for the perfect user experience. And still I often lose myself in the beauty of minimal details and typography.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- analogue design
- concept
- digital design
- typography
- ui
- ux