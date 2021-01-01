Illustrators in Stuttgart, Germany for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Stuttgart, Germany on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Timo

Timo

Stuttgart, Germany

About Timo

UX / UI Designer based in Stuttgart Germany. Information design, Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart

    Bachelor of Arts - B.A.

    2014

Skills

  • appdesign
  • branding
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Aleksandar Basara

Aleksandar Basara

Stuttgart $100-110k (USD)

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Skills

  • bubble
  • carrd
  • digital strategy
  • digital transformation
  • no code
  • ux
  • webflow
Florian Ehle

Florian Ehle

Stuttgart, Germany

About Florian Ehle

Hey! I'm Flo, freelance Graphic Designer & Photographer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Macromedia University of applied Sciences

    Media- & Communication Design

    2019

Skills

  • Figma
  • Print Design
  • Webdesign
henne

henne

Stuttgart $100-110k (USD)

About henne

I'm a coffee addict, young at heart creative mind based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Since 1996 I have been successfully striving to give my customers and their products the best possibility to stand out the crowd with my analog and digital design. Always aiming to connect my client’s product with the heart of their users. Because I believe in the idea and in emotional storytelling for the perfect user experience. And still I often lose myself in the beauty of minimal details and typography.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • analogue design
  • concept
  • digital design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
