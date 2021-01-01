Illustrators in Sialkot, Pakistan for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Sialkot, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ali Akbar
Sialkot • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Freelancer
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- hybrid application design
- icons
- illustrations
- interaction design
- mobile apps
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
Jamshaid BhuttaPro
Sialkot Pakistan • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile apps designer
- ui
- ux
- web design
M Afzal
Pakistan Sialkot • $50-60k (USD)
About M Afzal
Experienced with modern Web design and latest Web Development Trends. I have a Strong base in UI/UX and high end frontend development. Im Available for hire
Work History
-
Ui Ux Designing @ Karigar Web Solution
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Allama Iqbal Collage
BA
2006
Skills
- interaction design
- interface designer
- mobile app ui
- service design
- ui
- ux
BS Graphics
Sialkot, Pakistan • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Creative Director @ MINSOL
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Management and Technology
BS Telecommunication Engineering
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- booklet
- brand identity
- branding
- brochure design
- catalog
- corel draw
- logo
- social media designs