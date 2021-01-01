Illustrators in Semarang, Indonesia for hire

Aliffajar

Aliffajar

Semarang,indonesia $130-140k (USD)

Work History

  • illustrator @ one week wonders

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • sebelas maret university

    Bachelor of design

    2017

Skills

  • character design
  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • vector graphics
Maulana Farhan Najib

Maulana Farhan Najib

Semarang, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Furonto Design

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • Universitas Negeri Semarang

    Computer Science

    2020

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • layouting
  • logo
  • mobile app ui
  • web design
SlikfreakDesign.co

SlikfreakDesign.co

Semarang, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • apparel design
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • clothing
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
R_O_B

R_O_B

SALATIGA, CENTRAL JAVA, INDONESIA $>250k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ rob art

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Ai
  • character design
  • corel draw
  • cute character
  • cute mascot
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mascot design
  • mascot logo
  • vector artist
