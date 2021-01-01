Illustrators in Semarang, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Semarang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aliffajar
Semarang,indonesia • $130-140k (USD)
Work History
-
illustrator @ one week wonders
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
sebelas maret university
Bachelor of design
2017
Skills
- character design
- flat design
- flat illustration
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- vector graphics
Maulana Farhan Najib
Semarang, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Furonto Design
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
Universitas Negeri Semarang
Computer Science
2020
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- branding and logo design
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- illustration
- landing page
- layouting
- logo
- mobile app ui
- web design
SlikfreakDesign.co
Semarang, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- apparel design
- branding
- branding and logo design
- clothing
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- logo and branding
R_O_B
SALATIGA, CENTRAL JAVA, INDONESIA • $>250k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic designer @ rob art
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- Ai
- character design
- corel draw
- cute character
- cute mascot
- illustration
- logo
- mascot design
- mascot logo
- vector artist