Illustrators in Seattle, WA for hire

Alexander Mostov

Seattle

About Alexander Mostov

I'm a freelance illustrator living in Seattle, WA. This page showcases my editorial and gouache illustrations. Visit my website to see the rest of my work.

Work History

  • Freelance Illustration work @ Google

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Clemson University

    BA Architecture

    2012

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • art
  • design
  • drawing
  • hand drawing
  • icon
  • illustration
  • inking
  • sketch
Shakuro Graphics

Redmond, WA

About Shakuro Graphics

Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Olivia Moore

Seattle, WA $70-80k (USD)

About Olivia Moore

Graphic Designer & Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Derric Wise

Seattle $130-140k (USD)

About Derric Wise

I am an Art director/designer/illustrator/identity & brand development specialist.

Work History

  • Creative Brand Lead @ Decent.com

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Fort Lewis College

    BFA Graphic Design

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • fin arts
  • illustration
  • interior design
  • lettering
  • logo deisgn
  • product design
  • ux
  • web design
