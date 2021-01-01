Illustrators in Seattle, WA for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Seattle, WA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Alexander Mostov
Seattle
About Alexander Mostov
I'm a freelance illustrator living in Seattle, WA. This page showcases my editorial and gouache illustrations. Visit my website to see the rest of my work.
Work History
-
Freelance Illustration work @ Google
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Clemson University
BA Architecture
2012
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- art
- design
- drawing
- hand drawing
- icon
- illustration
- inking
- sketch
Shakuro GraphicsPro
Redmond, WA
About Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- branding
- character animation
- graphic design
- illustration
Olivia MoorePro
Seattle, WA • $70-80k (USD)
About Olivia Moore
Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
Derric WisePro
Seattle • $130-140k (USD)
About Derric Wise
I am an Art director/designer/illustrator/identity & brand development specialist.
Work History
-
Creative Brand Lead @ Decent.com
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fort Lewis College
BFA Graphic Design
2008
Skills
- art direction
- creative direction
- fin arts
- illustration
- interior design
- lettering
- logo deisgn
- product design
- ux
- web design