Illustrators in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina for hire

Illustrators in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Find the world’s best illustrators in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Hamidic Kenan

Hamidic Kenan

Sarajevo $80-90k (USD)

About Hamidic Kenan

Digital Designer & Computer Science Engineer

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Sanbrex Digital

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • Computer Science

    Bachelor

    2019

Skills

  • android app design
  • android development
  • application development
  • back-end development
  • development
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • java
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web ui
Eldin Herić

Eldin Herić

Pro

Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina $80-90k (USD)

About Eldin Herić

Graphic & UI/UX Designer

Work History

  • Head of Design @ UBDI

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
Emina Silajdžić

Emina Silajdžić

Sarajevo

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Vahid Lupic

Vahid Lupic

Sarajevo

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • banners-ads
  • branding
  • design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • typography
