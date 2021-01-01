Illustrators in San Jose, CA for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in San Jose, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Arunas Kacinskas

Arunas Kacinskas

Pro

Worlwide $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • concept art
  • design
  • drawing
  • illustrate
  • illustration
  • map illustration
  • painting
  • sketching
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustration
Message
Jordon Cheung

Jordon Cheung

Pro

San Francisco $170-190k (USD)

Message

About Jordon Cheung

Art Director @Uber

Work History

  • Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Goldsmiths University

    Design

    2011

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • art direction
  • digital illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photoshop
  • systems design
Message
Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Pro

San Francisco, California $>250k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Product Design Director @ Milkinside

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Stanford business school

    MBA

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • automotive
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • voice
  • web design
Message
Jon Howell

Jon Howell

Pro

San Francisco, CA $220-250k (USD)

Message

About Jon Howell

Brand Experience Design Lead at Robinhood. Previously helped to build brands and products at Lyft, Twitch, Microsoft, and Focus Lab. Focused on building emotive visual identities and brand experiences.

Work History

  • Visual Design Lead @ SurveyMonkey

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Florida Gulf Coast University

    B.A. in Business Marketing with Minor in Advertising

    2012

Skills

  • brand design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual identity design
Message