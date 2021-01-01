Illustrators in San Francisco, CA for hire

Jordon Cheung

San Francisco $170-190k (USD)

About Jordon Cheung

Art Director @Uber

Work History

  • Brand Designer and Illustrator @ Uber

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Goldsmiths University

    Design

    2011

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • art direction
  • digital illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • photoshop
  • systems design
Gleb Kuznetsov✈

San Francisco, California $>250k (USD)

Work History

  • Product Design Director @ Milkinside

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Stanford business school

    MBA

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • automotive
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • voice
  • web design
Jon Howell

San Francisco, CA $220-250k (USD)

About Jon Howell

Brand Experience Design Lead at Robinhood. Previously helped to build brands and products at Lyft, Twitch, Microsoft, and Focus Lab. Focused on building emotive visual identities and brand experiences.

Work History

  • Brand Experience Design @ Lyft

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Florida Gulf Coast University

    B.A. in Business Marketing with Minor in Advertising

    2012

Skills

  • brand design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • visual identity design
Slava Kornilov

San Francisco $100-110k (USD)

About Slava Kornilov

Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.

Work History

  • Creative director @ Geex Arts

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • news
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
