Illustrators in San Diego, CA for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in San Diego, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Jarod Octon

Jarod Octon

Pro

San Diego, California $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Jarod Octon

I love creating futuristic, vibrant, space vibes with a retro flair. 🚀 Plus some other fun stuff sprinkled here and there. ✨

Work History

  • Graphic Artist @ Bee International

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Plat College San Diego

    Bachelor of Science in Media Arts

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • album art
  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • childrens illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon design
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • packaging
  • product design
Message
Emilio Serrano

Emilio Serrano

San Diego, California

Message

About Emilio Serrano

Hello! My name is Emilio Serrano. I recently graduated from RIT with a BFA in Graphic Design.
I enjoy branding and experimental design as well as creating energetic illustrations that are inspired by rock music, fine art and design, and animals.
I am currently looking for full time or intern positions.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding identity
  • collage
  • digital art
  • fine art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion animation
  • procreate
  • visual art
Message
WilliamRust

WilliamRust

Pro

San Diego $150-170k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Principle Product Designer @ Vidaloop

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • George Mason University

    Business Management

    2011

Skills

  • analytics
  • animation
  • business strategy
  • front-end development
  • motion graphics
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • videography
  • web design
Message
Omar Garcia

Omar Garcia

San Diego

Message

About Omar Garcia

designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo desing
  • signage
  • type design
  • wayfinding
Message