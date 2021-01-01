Illustrators in Salvador, Brazil for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Salvador, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Matheus Rocha

Salvador, Brazil

About Matheus Rocha

Illustrator | Designer

Work History

  • Art Director @ Engenho Novo

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • UFBA

    Superior

    2020

Skills

  • architect
  • art direction
  • character design
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
Lucas Silva

Salvador, Brazil

About Lucas Silva

Hello, I'm UI/UX designer with
1+ years XP. Open for new friends,
colleagues and opportunities

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Mobile Farm

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • invision studio
  • sketch
  • ui desgin
  • uxdesign
Daniel Rocha

Salvador, Brazil $140-150k (USD)

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • flow structure
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • mobile apps design
  • mobile interface
  • prototype
  • software design
  • ui
  • user research
  • web design
Carlos Junqueira

Salvador | Brasil

About Carlos Junqueira

Digital designer with 8 years of experience in the digital design area, working in the Retail, Education and Fintech segments. Today he is a specialist in Product Design, working from the discovery stage to the delivery of digital products.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • Figma
  • Webflow
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
