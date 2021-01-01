Illustrators in Salt Lake City, UT for hire
Jerron Ames
SLC Utah • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- artistic
- creative
- crest
- emblem
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- perfectionist
Chris OwensPro
Salt Lake City • $70-80k (USD)
About Chris Owens
Im a Desiigner @canvascreative
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Canvas
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
UVU
Bachelors Degree
2009
Skills
- illustration
- product design
- ux
- visual design
Odom Sok
Salt Lake City, UT
About Odom Sok
I.T. nerd turned Graphic Designer |
Sr. Designer at Nav
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- web design
Andrew SchummerPro
Salt Lake City, UT • $110-120k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- film making
- interactive
- motion design
- ui
- ux