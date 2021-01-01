Illustrators in Salt Lake City, UT for hire

Jerron Ames

SLC Utah $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • artistic
  • creative
  • crest
  • emblem
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • perfectionist
Chris Owens

Salt Lake City $70-80k (USD)

About Chris Owens

Im a Desiigner @canvascreative

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Canvas

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • UVU

    Bachelors Degree

    2009

Skills

  • illustration
  • product design
  • ux
  • visual design
Odom Sok

Salt Lake City, UT

About Odom Sok

I.T. nerd turned Graphic Designer |
Sr. Designer at Nav

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • web design
Andrew Schummer

Salt Lake City, UT $110-120k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • film making
  • interactive
  • motion design
  • ui
  • ux
