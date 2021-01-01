Illustrators in Saint Petersburg, Russia for hire
Krugliakova Maria
Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- illustration
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
Anton BorzenkovPro
Saint Petersburg, Russia • $60-70k (USD)
About Anton Borzenkov
Analytical design for the sake of numbers contradicts the true goal of design—which is to unite people, inspire, and help them communicate more efficiently.
Work History
-
Product designer @ ATOL Sigma
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- Motion Design
- analysis
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
MishaXPro
Russia, St. Petersburg • $60-70k (USD)
About MishaX
Freelance illustrator.
Selected clients: Snapchat, Telegram, Kinder, Play-Doh, Google, Duracell, Tinkoff bank
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- cartoon
- character design
- drawing
- flat design
- illustration
- procreate
- sketching
- vector graphics
OlgaPro
Russia, Saint-Petersburg • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Designer @ Insane Growth
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Saint Petersburg State University industrial technology and design
Graphic design
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- branding and logo design
- corporate brand identity
- corporate branding
- graphic design
- icondesign
- icongraphy
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- lettering
- logo