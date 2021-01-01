Illustrators in Saint Louis, MO for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Saint Louis, MO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Adam Walsh
St. Louis, MO
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Scorch Agency
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
UMSL
BFA in Graphic Design
2018
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo design
- typography
Brad HansenPro
St. Louis, Missouri • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- calligraphy
- drawing
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- typography
Ryan DoggendorfPro
Saint Louis, Missouri • $90-100k (USD)
About Ryan Doggendorf
I am a creative directing, illustrating, designer with love for obscure humor, the Papermate #2 pencil and the ideas hidden in everyday occurrences.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ HLK
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Missouri — St. Louis
Bachelor's
2007
Skills
- advertising
- animation director
- apparel design
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- storyboarding
- web design
Nijaz Muratovic
St. Louis, MO • $80-90k (USD)
About Nijaz Muratovic
Interactive Designer at Paradowski
Work History
-
Interactive Designer @ Paradowski
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Lindenwood University
Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- interaction design
- invision studio
- product design
- sketch
- uiux
- user experience