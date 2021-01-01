Illustrators in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Bruno VasconcelosPro
Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
Work History
-
Freelancing @ Online
2014 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Udemy
Desing Thinking, Inovation and Creativity
2020
Skills
- app
- app ui
- design
- design for web
- graphic
- graphic design
- layout
- mobile
- ui
- ui design
- ux
- visual design
- web
- web design
- website
- wireframe
Anthony MendesPro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Anthony Mendes
I am a graphic designer working out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Founder and art director at BoO!Studio, with a great passion for illustration as well!
Work History
-
Art director @ Boo Studio
2009 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- board game design
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- fantasy football manager
- gamer
- geek
- illustration
- packaging
- paper craft
- pixel art
- print design
- vector artist
- vector graphics
- visual identity design
Wellington Aquino
Rio de Janeiro • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Visual Insight
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
UNESA
Universitário
2014
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
Daniel SnowsPro
Rio de Janeiro - Brazil • $90-100k (USD)
About Daniel Snows
Hey, I think most of you already know me from Instagram, or Facebook, or Youtube but for those who don't know me.
My name is Daniel, I'm a 32-year-old Ui Designer & I also like to play Video games 🕹
In my free time, I like to Create some UI design stuffs.
Also, I have a lot of knowledge in CSS3, but I don't work as a front end by choice.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Dotcom Design
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- css3
- figma
- html
- invision studio
- principle app
- sketch
- ui
- ui design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- userinterface
- ux
- web design