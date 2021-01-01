Illustrators in Rangoon, Myanmar for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Rangoon, Myanmar on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

koshinminn

Yangon, Myanmar $<50k (USD)

About koshinminn

Branding | Graphic Design | Art Direction

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Bridge Creative Agency

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • layout
  • logo
  • packaging
  • poster design
  • template
  • ui
M@NKEY

Rangoon, Myanmar $150-170k (USD)

About M@NKEY

A Senior Graphic Designer with a demonstrated history of working in various well-known Advertising Agencies over 6 years. He has a comprehensive understanding of 360 Campaigns, Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effect and In-design.He had learned professional knowledge, performance, communication skill, teamwork skill through his experiences. He enjoys the challenge of working and loves playing online games.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe animate
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • maxon cinema 4d
its_the.a

Yangon, Myanmar

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Inspiral Creative

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • YWU

    BA (English)

    2020

Skills

  • i like to draw and sketch things. i also have confidence in illustration and designing. i sometimes do mural arts. im into learning new things and handling new challenges.
Nay Lin Aung

Rangoon, Burma $>250k (USD)

About Nay Lin Aung

I'm a Graphic Designer from Burma.

Work History

  • Graphic & UI/UX designer @ uab bank

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Ministry of Culture, Burma

    Diploma in Computer Art

    2003

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • branding and logo design
  • commercial design
  • user interface (ui)
