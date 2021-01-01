Illustrators in Rajkot, India for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Rajkot, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mythics DesignPro
Rajkot,India • $<50k (USD)
About Mythics Design
We design things that just might shatter the core of the Earth because of how amazing they are.
We mostly working on UI/UX, ICON and Illustration.
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Mythics Design
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- block chain
- company branding
- crypto
- icon
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
SL Studioss
Rajkot, India • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer and UI&UX Designer @ Kevit Technologies
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
atmiya institute of technology and science
Bachelor of Engineering
2019
Skills
- adobe
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- appdesign
- art direction
- branding
- branding and logo design
- graphic and web design
- logo and branding
- photo manipulation
- photography
- product design
- product photography
- uidesigner
- user interface (ui)
Ayaz Kadri
Rajkot, India
About Ayaz Kadri
Hello, world. I am Ayaz. 5+ years of experience in web design, UI UX design, and logo design. "Passionate about design & creative ideas."
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
saurashtra university
achelor of Commerce
2014
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- logo desing
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- sketch
- uxdesign
- web applications
- web design
- web ui
Ravi Sakhiya
Rajkot , India • $<50k (USD)
About Ravi Sakhiya
Web & UI / UX Designer,
Themeforest Product Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- bootstrap
- bootstrap4
- css
- gulp
- html
- javascript
- jquery ui
- scss