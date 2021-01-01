Illustrators in Rajkot, India for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Rajkot, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Mythics Design

Pro

Rajkot,India $<50k (USD)

About Mythics Design

We design things that just might shatter the core of the Earth because of how amazing they are.

We mostly working on UI/UX, ICON and Illustration.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Mythics Design

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • block chain
  • company branding
  • crypto
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
SL Studioss

Rajkot, India $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer and UI&UX Designer @ Kevit Technologies

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • atmiya institute of technology and science

    Bachelor of Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • adobe
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • appdesign
  • art direction
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic and web design
  • logo and branding
  • photo manipulation
  • photography
  • product design
  • product photography
  • uidesigner
  • user interface (ui)
Ayaz Kadri

Rajkot, India

About Ayaz Kadri

Hello, world. I am Ayaz. 5+ years of experience in web design, UI UX design, and logo design. "Passionate about design & creative ideas."

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • saurashtra university

    achelor of Commerce

    2014

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • logo desing
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • sketch
  • uxdesign
  • web applications
  • web design
  • web ui
Ravi Sakhiya

Rajkot , India $<50k (USD)

About Ravi Sakhiya

Web & UI / UX Designer,
Themeforest Product Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • bootstrap
  • bootstrap4
  • css
  • gulp
  • html
  • javascript
  • jquery ui
  • scss
