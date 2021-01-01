Illustrators in Pune, India for hire

Manoj Jadhav

Pune, India

Work History

  • Art director @ Eventbeep

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • web design
Bhavin Kotecha

Pune India

About Bhavin Kotecha

Open for collaboration! Creative Director | Visual design | Product design | Animation | Mobile/Web design Interface design & Animation | AR/VR Apps/game design

Work History

  • Creative Director @ OAB Studios

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • augmented reality
  • game design
  • illustration
  • microinteraction
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • virtual reality
  • visual design
Pooja Pawar

Pune $60-70k (USD)

About Pooja Pawar

Freelance UX/UI Designer

Work History

  • Head of Product Design @ IAshine Enterprises

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • MIT, Aurangabad, India

    B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering

    2016

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
Adithya Ganesh

Pune $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Infographics and Analytics Executive @ Wiksate Solutions

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
