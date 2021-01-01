Illustrators in Pristina, Kosovo for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Pristina, Kosovo on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Blerta Beselica

Prishtine $50-60k (USD)

About Blerta Beselica

UX/UI designer and Illustrator based in Kosovo. I enjoy studying the intersection of design, art and human psychology. I love reading and traveling as means to expand my world view, get inspired and stay curious.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • product illustration
  • user experience (ux)
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • visual design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Florent Ademaj

Pristina, Kosovo $50-60k (USD)

About Florent Ademaj

Animator and also a UI/UX Designer

"Designers are meant to be loved, not to be understood." -- Margaret Oscar

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Mayune

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • brading
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web design
Kron Krasniqi

Prishtine, Kosovo $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
Leart Voca

Mitrovica, Kosovo $>250k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui desing
  • uxdesign
  • web design
