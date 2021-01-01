Illustrators in Prague, Czech Republic for hire

Charlie Isslander

Prague, Czech Republic $70-80k (USD)

About Charlie Isslander

I’m a Senior Visual Designer and Design Director from the Czech Republic, as well as an avid strategic thinker and proud father. 

Throughout this last decade, I’ve worked across all areas of design, both online and offline, building up a wide portfolio and valuable partnerships that I’m incredibly proud of.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Laura Reen

Prague $70-80k (USD)

About Laura Reen

opened for new interesting projects :)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • art
  • badges
  • brand
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic artist
  • graphic design
  • how it works
  • icon
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ui desgin
  • visual art
Violetta Stolz

Praha $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Junior 3d artist @ Beresnev Games

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe illustrator
  • blender
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • flat design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Michaela Fiasova

Prague $110-120k (USD)

About Michaela Fiasova

Big picture thinker, Art Director, Designer and a Strategic Consultant focused on building bold modern brands and great human experiences.

Work History

  • Senior UX designer @ Smart Vikings

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
