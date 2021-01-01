Illustrators in Prague, Czech Republic for hire
Charlie IsslanderPro
Prague, Czech Republic • $70-80k (USD)
About Charlie Isslander
I’m a Senior Visual Designer and Design Director from the Czech Republic, as well as an avid strategic thinker and proud father.
Throughout this last decade, I’ve worked across all areas of design, both online and offline, building up a wide portfolio and valuable partnerships that I’m incredibly proud of.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Laura ReenPro
Prague • $70-80k (USD)
About Laura Reen
opened for new interesting projects :)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- art
- badges
- brand
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic artist
- graphic design
- how it works
- icon
- icon designer
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ui desgin
- visual art
Violetta Stolz
Praha • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Junior 3d artist @ Beresnev Games
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe illustrator
- blender
- branding
- character design
- design
- flat design
- icon
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- web design
Michaela FiasovaPro
Prague • $110-120k (USD)
About Michaela Fiasova
Big picture thinker, Art Director, Designer and a Strategic Consultant focused on building bold modern brands and great human experiences.
Work History
-
Senior UX designer @ Smart Vikings
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- branding identity
- ui
- ux
- visual design