Illustrators in Poznan, Poland for hire

Magdalena Glawer-Walińska

Poland, Poznań

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Karolina Kędzierska

Poznan, Poland

About Karolina Kędzierska

Product designer at Merixstudio, illustrator & professional coffee drinker

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • lettering
Maciej Karolczak

Poland, Poznan $<50k (USD)

About Maciej Karolczak

Dribbble is my playground. Digital Designer with passion for webdesign and mobile apps.

Work History

  • UI designer/Webdesigner @ Neptis S. A.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • google material
  • ios design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Michał Roszyk

Poznań, Poland, Europe $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Widelab

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • digital
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
