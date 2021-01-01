Illustrators in Philadelphia, PA for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Philadelphia, PA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

James Olstein

James Olstein

Pro

Philadelphia $80-90k (USD)

Work History

  • Owner @ James Olstein illustration

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand art
  • cover illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • environmental
  • illustration
  • magazine
  • spot illustration
Lynx & Co

Lynx & Co

Pro

Philadelphia $>250k (USD)

About Lynx & Co

Chick-operated Design Studio
Owner & Lead Designer: Kim Lincon
Philadelphia, Pa

Work History

  • Owner + Designer @ Lynx & Company

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
Noah Camp

Noah Camp

Pro

Philadelphia

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • 3d type
  • 3d typography
  • advertising illustration
  • art direction
  • calligraphy
  • character design
  • editorial
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • hand lettering
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • typography
Chris Fernandez

Chris Fernandez

Pro

Philadelphia $140-150k (USD)

About Chris Fernandez

Philly designer, illustrator, comic-reader.

Work History

  • VP, Group Creative Director @ Allen & Gerritsen

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • cartoon
  • creative direction
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • stickers
  • ux
  • web design
