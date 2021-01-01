Illustrators in Perm', Russia for hire

Viktor

Viktor

Perm, Russia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • design
  • interface animation
  • interfacedesign
  • mobiledesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Max Tall

Max Tall

Perm', Russia $<50k (USD)

About Max Tall

A web designer who creates creative and thoughtful projects

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website redesign
Olga Kalinina

Olga Kalinina

Perm, Russia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Alexander Patrushev

Alexander Patrushev

Russia, Perm $<50k (USD)

About Alexander Patrushev

Design UI / UX interface.
Development of the design web site.
My skills:
Adobe Photoshop, Figma, Adobe illustrator, Lunacy

Work History

  • Sales Representative @ Ceresit

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Moscow State University of Economics, Statistics, and Informatics

    Lower post-secondary vocational education

    2013

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • crm
  • ecommerce
  • figma
  • identity and branding
  • landing
  • logo
  • lunacy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web site
