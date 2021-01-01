Illustrators in Paris, France for hire

Julien Laureau

Paris, France $110-120k (USD)

Senior Product Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Back Market

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • ESAD, Strasbourg

    Master, Graphic design

    2011

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Barthelemy Chalvet

Paris $120-130k (USD)

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ AgenceMe

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Neoma Business School

    Bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jack Chadwick

Paris, France

Australian illustrator, cartoonist and storyboard artist currently living and working in Paris.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • character design
  • design systems
  • drawing
  • editorial design
  • illustration
Dongyi Liu

Paris

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • uiux designer illustrator
