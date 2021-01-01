Illustrators in Paris, France for hire
Julien LaureauPro
Paris, France • $110-120k (USD)
About Julien Laureau
Senior Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Back Market
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Education
-
ESAD, Strasbourg
Master, Graphic design
2011
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- product design
- typography
- ui
- ux
Barthelemy ChalvetPro
Paris • $120-130k (USD)
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ AgenceMe
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Neoma Business School
Bachelor
2011
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- print design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jack Chadwick
Paris, France
About Jack Chadwick
Australian illustrator, cartoonist and storyboard artist currently living and working in Paris.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- character design
- design systems
- drawing
- editorial design
- illustration