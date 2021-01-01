Illustrators in Palestine, TX for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Palestine, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ghassan Hani
Palestine • $70-80k (USD)
About Ghassan Hani
Mobile and Web UI | Designer
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ ECSO sa
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
islamic university
Bachelor's
2018
Skills
- graphic design
- social media designs
- ui
- ux
Hamza Abueyada
Palestine
About Hamza Abueyada
UX/UI Designer
Work History
-
Teacher Assistant @ Gaza University
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University College of Applied Sciences
Diploma of Multimedia Technology
2015
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- persona creation
- prototype
- site maps
- sketching
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user flows
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe
basel salem
Palestine • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- freelancer
- graphic design
- logo
- motion graphics
sary nassar
palestine • $50-60k (USD)
About sary nassar
Hi, I'm a Graphic Designer and an illustrator, and i love the graphic design in general
it's my passion in life and a purpose of my soul
Work History
-
Graphic designer / motion @ Move.it Advertising Agency
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- icondesign
- identity and branding
- illustration
- logo