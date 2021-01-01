Illustrators in Palembang, Indonesia for hire

Ajrin

Palembang, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

About Ajrin

Hi I'm your UI designer and i do: Product design - Design App or Website - Vector and 3D design, Let me know if i could be any help to you.

Work History

  • Web Designer @ Fortrust Education Services

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Polytechnic State of Sriwijaya Indonesia

    Diploma

    2018

Skills

  • Figma
  • HTML
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • css
  • illustration graphic design
  • sketching
  • tailwindcss
Azizul Akbar

Palembang, Indonesia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • invision studio
  • uiux design
Jason Nguyen

Da Nang city

About Jason Nguyen

Hello! My name Jason, working at Danang, Vietnam with UX/UI Design position.
Nice to meet you :D :D

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • app designer
  • appdesign
  • illustration
  • uidesign
  • uxui designer
  • web design
Riko Wijaya

Palembang, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

About Riko Wijaya

i am a freelance graphic design. I graduated from the faculty of fine arts. I have the ability in the areas of illustration, cartoon, mascot, portrait, etc.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Indo Global Mandiri University

    visual communication design

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • drawing and painting
