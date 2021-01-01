Illustrators in Palembang, Indonesia for hire
Ajrin
Palembang, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Ajrin
Hi I'm your UI designer and i do: Product design - Design App or Website - Vector and 3D design, Let me know if i could be any help to you.
Work History
-
Web Designer @ Fortrust Education Services
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Polytechnic State of Sriwijaya Indonesia
Diploma
2018
Skills
- Figma
- HTML
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- adobe xd
- css
- illustration graphic design
- sketching
- tailwindcss
Azizul Akbar
Palembang, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- invision studio
- uiux design
Jason Nguyen
Da Nang city
About Jason Nguyen
Hello! My name Jason, working at Danang, Vietnam with UX/UI Design position.
Nice to meet you :D :D
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- app designer
- appdesign
- illustration
- uidesign
- uxui designer
- web design
Riko Wijaya
Palembang, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Riko Wijaya
i am a freelance graphic design. I graduated from the faculty of fine arts. I have the ability in the areas of illustration, cartoon, mascot, portrait, etc.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Indo Global Mandiri University
visual communication design
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- drawing and painting