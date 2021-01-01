Illustrators in Orlando, FL for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Orlando, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Val WatersPro
Orlando, FL • $80-90k (USD)
About Val Waters
Co-Founder and Creative Director of 48 Savvy Sailors. Design Director at Knight Agency.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- advertising
- branding
- concept creation
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
Korri Lacalamita
orlando, fl • $50-60k (USD)
About Korri Lacalamita
Graphic Designer / Illustrator based in Orlando, Florida
Work History
-
Designer @ big vision
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Central Florida
Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
GabbyToonPro
Orlando, Fl • $50-60k (USD)
About GabbyToon
1987-1993 -MFA Ion Creangă Pedagogical State University Moldova,
2008-2012 BFA SCAD Atlanta, USA
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe animate
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animating
- animation
- animation 2d
- motion animation
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
Scott Schreiber
Orlando, Florida • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- illustration