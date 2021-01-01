Illustrators in Orlando, FL for hire

Find the world’s best illustrators in Orlando, FL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Val Waters

Val Waters

Pro

Orlando, FL $80-90k (USD)

Message

About Val Waters

Co-Founder and Creative Director of 48 Savvy Sailors. Design Director at Knight Agency.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • concept creation
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
Message
Korri Lacalamita

Korri Lacalamita

orlando, fl $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Korri Lacalamita

Graphic Designer / Illustrator based in Orlando, Florida

Work History

  • Designer @ big vision

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Central Florida

    Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message
GabbyToon

GabbyToon

Pro

Orlando, Fl $50-60k (USD)

Message

About GabbyToon

1987-1993 -MFA Ion Creangă Pedagogical State University Moldova,

2008-2012 BFA SCAD Atlanta, USA

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe animate
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animating
  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • motion animation
  • motion graphics
  • motiondesign
Message
Scott Schreiber

Scott Schreiber

Orlando, Florida $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
Message