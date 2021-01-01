Illustrators in Oklahoma City, OK for hire

Emily Enabnit

Oklahoma City, OK $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Heartland Payment Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • front-end web design
  • graphic design
  • layout design
  • logo
  • photography
  • print design
  • typography
Mike Anderson

Edmond, Ok $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • character design
  • comic
  • comic books
  • comics
  • design
  • graphic novels
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • sequential art
Sydney Spears

Oklahoma City, OK. $<50k (USD)

About Sydney Spears

Rootin' tootin' illustrator in Oklahoma City.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • layout
  • logo creation
  • printmaking
  • screen printing
  • typography
Nate Ward

Oklahoma City, OK $60-70k (USD)

About Nate Ward

I'm always perfecting my craft. My goal is to make something exceptional and visceral that you can enjoy. But enough about my pourovers: sometimes I design too.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Half.Design

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Oklahoma

    BFA Visual Communication

    2018

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • layout
  • packaging
  • photography
  • symbols
  • typography
