Illustrators in Oklahoma City, OK for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Oklahoma City, OK on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Emily Enabnit
Oklahoma City, OK • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Graphic Designer @ Heartland Payment Systems
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- editorial design
- front-end web design
- graphic design
- layout design
- logo
- photography
- print design
- typography
Mike AndersonPro
Edmond, Ok • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- character design
- comic
- comic books
- comics
- design
- graphic novels
- illustration
- motion graphics
- sequential art
Sydney SpearsPro
Oklahoma City, OK. • $<50k (USD)
About Sydney Spears
Rootin' tootin' illustrator in Oklahoma City.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- layout
- logo creation
- printmaking
- screen printing
- typography
Nate WardPro
Oklahoma City, OK • $60-70k (USD)
About Nate Ward
I'm always perfecting my craft. My goal is to make something exceptional and visceral that you can enjoy. But enough about my pourovers: sometimes I design too.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Half.Design
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
The University of Oklahoma
BFA Visual Communication
2018
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- layout
- packaging
- photography
- symbols
- typography