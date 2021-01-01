Illustrators in Mymensingh, Bangladesh for hire

ART-BOXX

Mymensingh, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

About ART-BOXX

Creativity is a power .

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Rakibul Islam

Kushtia, Dhaka, Bangladesh. $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Prexicad

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Kushtia Polytechnic Institute

    Diploma-In-Engineering

    2015

Skills

  • ab testing
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • prototype
  • taskflow
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
  • wireframe
Khalada Akter (Topoty)

Mymensingh, Dhaka, Bangladesh

About Khalada Akter (Topoty)

Leading a Games Development Company of Bangladesh as Sr. UI/UX designer.

Work History

  • Sr UI/UX designer @ Appnometry

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d max
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe flash
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premier pro
  • adobe xd
  • blender
  • unity 3d
shakawet hossan

Kishorganj, Bangladesh $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo deisgn
  • photoshop illustrator
