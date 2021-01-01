Illustrators in Montevideo, Uruguay for hire
Find the world’s best illustrators in Montevideo, Uruguay on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Martín CorboPro
Montevideo, Uruguay • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ I+D
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Brand Identity
- brand creation
- branding
- branding and logo design
- corporate brand identity
- corporate id
- graphic design
- identity
- identity and branding
- identity systems
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo desing
- logotype
- naming
- visual identity design
Natalia RudominPro
Montevideo, Uruguay
Work History
-
Designer @ BERGEN watchfaces
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- web design
soledad garcia
Montevideo, Uruguay
About soledad garcia
Freelance graphic designer. Illustrator. Foodstylist. Tea drinker. Crazy about everything food-related.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
ORT Uruguay
MA Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- editorial design
- food illustration
- food styling
- graphic design
- illustration
- packaging
Lucia BustamantePro
Montevideo, Uruguay • $60-70k (USD)
About Lucia Bustamante
Multidisciplinary Designer with Product focus. 🦄
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- design lead
- graphic design
- product management
- service design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- wireframing and prototyping