Illustrators in Montevideo, Uruguay for hire

Martín Corbo

Martín Corbo

Pro

Montevideo, Uruguay $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ I+D

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Brand Identity
  • brand creation
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • corporate brand identity
  • corporate id
  • graphic design
  • identity
  • identity and branding
  • identity systems
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo desing
  • logotype
  • naming
  • visual identity design
Natalia Rudomin

Natalia Rudomin

Pro

Montevideo, Uruguay

Work History

  • Designer @ BERGEN watchfaces

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • web design
soledad garcia

soledad garcia

Montevideo, Uruguay

About soledad garcia

Freelance graphic designer. Illustrator. Foodstylist. Tea drinker. Crazy about everything food-related.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • ORT Uruguay

    MA Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • food illustration
  • food styling
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • packaging
Lucia Bustamante

Lucia Bustamante

Pro

Montevideo, Uruguay $60-70k (USD)

About Lucia Bustamante

Multidisciplinary Designer with Product focus. 🦄

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design lead
  • graphic design
  • product management
  • service design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • wireframing and prototyping
