Illustrators in Monterrey, Mexico for hire

Karen NoveloPro
Monterrey, México • $<50k (USD)
About Karen Novelo
Lightbender 🧊 UI/IxD Designer and 3D Artist 👾 Video Game and Film Photography nerd 🎞
Selling NFT at: https://foundation.app/krakennovelo
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Accenture
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
UANL
Graphic Design B.A.
2014
Skills
- 3d animation
- 3d graphics
- 3d icon
- 3d illustration
- 3d modeling
- art direction
- cgi
- cinema 4d
- interactive prototyping
- ixd
- low poly
- motion graphics
- product design
- product rendering
- user interface design
- visual design
Javi_Zapien
Monterrey, Mexico • $50-60k (USD)
About Javi_Zapien
· Brand, Graphic, 3D ·
Work History
-
graphic designer @ The Hungry design Co.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Digital Invader School
diploma
2015
Skills
- 3d graphics
- art direction
- branding
- game design
- illustration
- logo
- sports branding
N✹
Monterrey
About N✹
Co-founder at lagggom
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- product design
Daniel Avilés
Monterrey, MX
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Kinedu
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Montemorelos University
Visual Communication
2010
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- illustration
- ui