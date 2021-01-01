Illustrators in Monterrey, Mexico for hire

Karen Novelo

Karen Novelo

Pro

Monterrey, México $<50k (USD)

About Karen Novelo

Lightbender 🧊 UI/IxD Designer and 3D Artist 👾 Video Game and Film Photography nerd 🎞
Selling NFT at: https://foundation.app/krakennovelo

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Accenture

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • UANL

    Graphic Design B.A.

    2014

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d icon
  • 3d illustration
  • 3d modeling
  • art direction
  • cgi
  • cinema 4d
  • interactive prototyping
  • ixd
  • low poly
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • product rendering
  • user interface design
  • visual design
Javi_Zapien

Javi_Zapien

Monterrey, Mexico $50-60k (USD)

About Javi_Zapien

· Brand, Graphic, 3D ·

Work History

  • graphic designer @ The Hungry design Co.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Digital Invader School

    diploma

    2015

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • art direction
  • branding
  • game design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • sports branding
N✹

N✹

Monterrey

About N✹

Co-founder at lagggom

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • product design
Daniel Avilés

Daniel Avilés

Monterrey, MX

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Kinedu

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Montemorelos University

    Visual Communication

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • illustration
  • ui
