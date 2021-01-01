Illustrators in Mohali, India for hire

Master Creationz

Agency

Chandigarh, India

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Naresh | Uikreative

Pro

Chandigarh, India $<50k (USD)

About Naresh | Uikreative

I’m full-stack UI/UX designer, multidisciplinary designer, frontend developer and creative director with over 15 years of experience. Specialize in User Interface Design (UI) , User Experience (UX), Usability Testing (UT), Mobile Application Design, Interface Wire frame/Prototypes and Frontend development.

In my work , I always try to transform highly complex concepts into simple, approachable applications, that are easy to use and visually balanced, across any device. I’ve loved design since I was young and I was lucky enough to turn my passion into my job. I believe that it is important to create things that look and feel great.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Uikreative

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • application development
  • dashboard
  • ecommerce
  • ecommerce website
  • graphic design
  • gui application design
  • interfaces wireframes
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Shruti Gupta

Chandigarh, India $50-60k (USD)

About Shruti Gupta

A Senior Product Designer with
Motion Graphics Skills

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Shivom

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe indesign
  • branding
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • poster design
  • product design
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Koncept Makers

Chandigarh India, India $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • cartoon
  • character design
  • concepts
  • creative
  • mascots
  • sketches
  • storyboard
