Illustrators in Minneapolis, MN for hire

Larry FulcherPro
Minneapolis Mn • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Designer / Art Director @ Agency Squid
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Kansas City Art Institute
Bachelors of Fine Art in Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
Torey NeedhamPro
Minneapolis • $50-60k (USD)
About Torey Needham
Logo, branding, and packaging designs.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- illustration
- logo
Studio du Nord
Minneapolis, Minnesota • $100-110k (USD)
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Latitude
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art and Design
BFA
2008
Skills
- identity and branding
- logo
- typography
Marisa SchoenPro
Minneapolis, MN • $50-60k (USD)
About Marisa Schoen
Let’s collaborate together! 😊
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Minnesota Duluth
Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- icon illustration
- icongraphy
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- page layout
- typography