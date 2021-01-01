Illustrators in Milwaukee, WI for hire

Timothy J. Reynolds

Milwaukee, WI

About Timothy J. Reynolds

3D Artist @ Gowalla. Mechanic's son.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
  • architecture
  • illustration
  • low poly
  • lowpoly
  • vehicles
Kate Libby

Pro

Milwaukee, WI $<50k (USD)

About Kate Libby

Hi I'm Kate. I'm a designer with 6 years experience. I mostly do logos and illustrations but am open to other media as well including print and layout. I have several years experience designing for restaurants and am particularly interested in that industry. I would say I work best with companies who are a bit unconventional.

Work History

  • Lead Graphic Designer @ Tado International

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Maine College of Art

    Studio Art

    2004

Skills

  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • hand drawn illustration
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • menu design
MacKenzie Gimben

Milwaukee, WI $<50k (USD)

About MacKenzie Gimben

Self-taught digital artist. From print mediums to portrait illustrations, I love to learn it all! Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI and professionally designing for 3+ years with Life Church.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • layout
  • magazine layout
  • squarespace
  • website redesign
  • wordpress
Steve Vorass

Pro

Milwaukee, WI $70-80k (USD)

About Steve Vorass

My passion is rooted within music translated through art and code.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • drums
  • print design
  • web design
  • wordpress
