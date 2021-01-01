Illustrators in Milwaukee, WI for hire
Timothy J. Reynolds
Milwaukee, WI
About Timothy J. Reynolds
3D Artist @ Gowalla. Mechanic's son.
Specialties
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- 3d illustration
- architecture
- illustration
- low poly
- lowpoly
- vehicles
Kate LibbyPro
Milwaukee, WI • $<50k (USD)
About Kate Libby
Hi I'm Kate. I'm a designer with 6 years experience. I mostly do logos and illustrations but am open to other media as well including print and layout. I have several years experience designing for restaurants and am particularly interested in that industry. I would say I work best with companies who are a bit unconventional.
Work History
Lead Graphic Designer @ Tado International
2017 - 2020
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
Maine College of Art
Studio Art
2004
Skills
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- hand drawn illustration
- illustration
- logo design
- menu design
MacKenzie Gimben
Milwaukee, WI • $<50k (USD)
About MacKenzie Gimben
Self-taught digital artist. From print mediums to portrait illustrations, I love to learn it all! Born and raised in Milwaukee, WI and professionally designing for 3+ years with Life Church.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- graphic design
- illustration
- layout
- magazine layout
- squarespace
- website redesign
- wordpress
Steve VorassPro
Milwaukee, WI • $70-80k (USD)
About Steve Vorass
My passion is rooted within music translated through art and code.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- drums
- print design
- web design
- wordpress