Illustrators in Milan, TN for hire

Ankita Bhasme
Milan • $190-220k (USD)
About Ankita Bhasme
Illustrator & Visual Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- digital art
- graphic design
Ariel Monjes
Milan
About Ariel Monjes
I'm an illustrator & G. Designer
from Argentina currently living in Milan
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- visual design
- web design
Davide PedonePro
Milan
About Davide Pedone
Digital Designer based in Milan, with 5 years experience in UX Design for IoT and smart ecosystems.
Currently Interaction Designer at Spindox.
Work History
-
Interaction Designer @ Freelance
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Politecnico di Milano
110L
2017
Skills
- After Effects
- UI Design
- UX Design
- motion graphics
- systems thinking
- ui prototyping
- user flows
- ux strategy
Fabrizio CocoPro
Milan
About Fabrizio Coco
Visual Designer / Digital Art Director
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
- photography
- ui
- ux